Clinical Specialist - Community Development

Join our team in an exciting time of growth in youth mental health – make a big impact!

Contribute to the community in a meaningful way



Part Time Fixed Term opportunity | Flexibility and work-life balance

Are you a mental health clinician, passionate about contributing to the local community, and building partnerships and collaboration?

Orygen is a specialist mental health service for 15-24 year olds, and their families, in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs. Our Community Development Team includes mental health clinicians and lived experience leadership. This is a new opportunity to join our team, and contribute to the COVID response.

You will work with other clinical specialists, and community stakeholders, to deliver:

Mental health secondary consultation

Mental health professional learning

Evidence based mental health promotion activities and

Interagency partnership activities.

You will have opportunities to contribute to service development, quality improvement and research activities.

About you

You have a relevant qualification in Nursing, Occupational Therapy, Psychology or Social Work, as well as:



Commitment to live the Melbourne Way - putting people first, leading with kindness and achieving excellence together.

Comprehensive experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including direct work with young people experiencing mental ill-health

Willingness and ability to comply with all legal requirements pertaining to the position including responsibility for maintaining current registration as required by your professional organisation or other applicable Acts.

Desirable

Postgraduate qualification in Health Promotion, Population Health, Public Health or related field

Demonstrated commitment to the development of research and evaluation

Current Victorian drivers’ licence

Why work with us?

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.



The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement