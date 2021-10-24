Advertisement text

OVA Nurse Consultant Permanent opportunity – full time or part time roles available

A unique and rewarding position within our OVA and Safety team

Enjoy the benefits of salary packaging, onsite car parking and work-life balance The Occupational Violence and Aggression (OVA) Nurse Consultant provides consultancy and training to all RMH staff so they can deliver safe care to patients and consumers; and provide a safe environment for visitors and staff across Royal Melbourne Hospital City, Royal Park Campuses and Residential Aged Care Services. The OVA Consultant is be supported by senior clinical consultants within the team and reports directly to the OVA Manage. Your new role Focus on embedding the principles of Your Safety First, to ensure that the workplace environment is proactively working towards minimising the risks of occupational violence and aggression through coaching and mentoring on the ground.

Deliver a range of education, training and in - services in the area of prevention and management of clinical aggression.

Use your clinical knowledge and leadership, to work both autonomously and within a team environment.

Ongoing appointment with current availability for full time and or part time positions and based at Royal Melbourne City Campus – North Melbourne About you You have current AHPRA registration as a Registered Nurse or Registered Psychiatric Nurse.

Expertise in the prevention, early intervention and management of occupational violence and aggression in the health industry.

Knowledge of legislative and regulatory requirements and risk management as it applies to occupational violence and aggression.

Demonstrate ability to work in a consultative manner with all key stakeholders and relevant parties.

Ability to problem solve, make decisions, communicate and negotiate

Knowledge and experience in occupational health and safety including risk management, investigation and auditing. Benefits of working at the Royal Melbourne Hospital Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Be part of a unique and rewarding team while developing your leadership skills

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.