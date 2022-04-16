Advertisement text

Clinical Nurse Consultant Ongoing positions available

Opportunity to progress your career

Based in our Residential In Reach team at City Campus, Parkville The Residential In Reach service aims to prevent unnecessary hospital presentations from the residential care demographic. This is achieved by providing early assessment and treatment at the facility and or referral to appropriate community services. Your new role: Work with a small team of skilled nurses!

Provide clinical assessment and planning of referred residents in aged care with the support of a triage team member back at base.

Work collaboratively with the Geriatricians group, the Emergency Department, Residential Aged Care facilities, Residents and their families to ensure care is timely and person centred. About you: You have comprehensive acute hospital experience with a collaborative working style.

Experience in geriatrics.

Current, unrestricted Victorian Driver’s License.

Highly developed assessment, clinical reasoning, problem solving and prioritisation skills.

You are an AHPRA registered Nurse with ward experience and are willing to work on a rotating roster, within our supportive and dedicated multidisciplinary team. Benefits of working with The Royal Melbourne Hospital: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.