Senior Registered Psychiatric Nurse (RPN4)





Senior Clinician role RPN4

Full time or Part Time 0.6 to 1.0 EFT

Fixed Term until 20 May 2022

Inner West Area Mental Health Service located, Royal Melbourne Hospital

The IWAMHS and Community Team 1 is a dynamic, multi-disciplinary team who hold the homeless person’s portfolio for IWAMHS. We are located at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and provide an assertive community treatment model of care to our consumers who are based in Melbourne’s CBD and surrounds.

Community Team 1 holds the Homeless portfolio which extends to and includes the Homeless Response Portfolio (MHaPHR) which relies on strong partnerships with relevant stakeholders.





Your new role

Apply your clinical knowledge and expertise to the assessment and delivery of evidence based interventions to consumers with complex mental health related needs.

Work collaboratively with consumers, carers and families.

Develop and maintain effective referral relationships with supporting organisations for clients that assist in reaching recovery goals.

Demonstrate strong ongoing commitment to one's professional development and the ability to support and develop knowledge and skills in other team members.

About you

Possess formal qualifications and registration as a Registered Psychiatric Nurse.

Demonstrate a strong understanding of mental illness and the assessment of disorders including relevant legislation pertinent to the role.

Demonstrate effective communication skills.

You have a demonstrated ability to engage individuals or families with empathy, compassion and kindness.

Benefits of working at the NorthWestern Hospital

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

Alex Smith, Manager RMH Ambulatory Mental Health Services

M: 0417 387 619 E: trevor.carlisle@mh.org.au

Renae McDougall, Team Leader Community Team 1

M: 0438 599 115 E: Renae.McDougall@mh.org.au

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID19 vaccination prior to commencement.