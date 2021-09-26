NorthWestern Mental Health

Occupational Therapy Entry Level Program (OT ELP)

Clinical experience, education, supervision, networking and professional development opportunities

Work with a range of people using a recovery focused approach

Seven positions available - Commencing no later than 31 January 2022

The NWMH ELP has been developed to ensure a thorough introduction to clinical mental health occupational therapy. Clinicians work in multidisciplinary teams and are well supported as they develop their general and discipline specific clinical skills. Clinicians engage in regular discipline specific supervision, peer support sessions and a targeted program of professional development over the two years of the program. The aim of the program is to prepare clinicians for a grade two role in clinical mental health.

Your new team





NorthWestern Mental Health:

Is a division of The Royal Melbourne Hospital

Offers modern, evidence based tertiary mental health care to those in the north and western regions of metropolitan Melbourne

Has over thirty sites across the catchment area

Your success in this role, will be in your ability to

Partner with service users in their recovery journey

Demonstrate a commitment to ongoing learning

Demonstrate a genuine interest in developing a career in the mental health sector

Your Contribution

An approved Degree from a recognised school of Occupational Therapy or other qualifications approved for eligibility for membership of the Australian Association of Occupational Therapy (Vic.) Applications will be accepted from final year students who expect to complete the qualification prior to the position commencing in 2022

Registration under the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation National Law Act (2009) with the Occupational Therapy Board of Australia. (Registration pending for newly graduated therapists)

Unlimited Working Rights in Australia

Our Commitment to you





We believe our success comes from our people. We’re committed to the RMH being a great place to work and a great place to receive care. We have made a long-term commitment to strengthen our organisational culture through leadership, education and empowering our staff to Speak Up for themselves and each other.

This is a role where your passion and expertise can come together to create a truly defining career opportunity. It is a unique opportunity to help us transform the future of the RMH and ultimately ensure we continue to deliver world class healthcare.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

These positions sit within NorthWestern Mental health which is a division of Royal Melbourne Hospital. NWMH offers public tertiary mental health care across the north and western areas of metropolitan Melbourne and include both community and bed based services

Interested?

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

Frances Foster, OT&SW ELP Co-ordinator and OT Lead Ph 0402 277 459

Clare Martin, ELP SW Lead Ph 0449 899 817

*It is essential that each applicant indicate CLEARLY at the TOP of the application letter the service/program(s) for which you would like your application to be considered. You may list more than one and are encouraged to do so due to the popularity of the positions. Detail regarding service/program(s) with current vacancies are included in the table within the position description.





*Applications should include a cover letter of not more than one page and a resume of not more than three pages.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and those with experience in working with ACCHO and Aboriginal Communities and Families are highly encouraged to apply.