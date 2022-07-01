Advertisement text

Aboriginal Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEW) Clinician/Worker Northern Area Mental Health Service (NAMHS) Hotham Street Community Mental Health is looking for an Aboriginal Social and Emotional Wellbeing Clinical/Worker to join the team!

Newly created Full/Part Time position

Located in Preston Life With Us: At NAMHS Hotham street you will find an enthusiastic, friendly, professional group of clinicians of various disciplines.

We work hard and we work well as a team, respecting the professionalism of all staff members

Working autonomously as well as part of our larger team is encouraged.

With us you will work towards supporting Aboriginal consumers and their families to receive high quality and culturally safe mental health care.

Your new role: This newly created position within our community mental health team is an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander position

Support Aboriginal consumers and their families or carers by ensuring that they are receiving timely contact and high quality and culturally safe mental health care

Provide a cultural lens to consumer care and needs and support the service to provide culturally safe care.

Provide support Aboriginal consumers and their families or carers

Contribute to the identification of service gaps and systemic issues that impact upon service access for the Aboriginal consumers and the community, and support the implementation of strategies to address the identified gaps. About you: Be of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent and be accepted by the Aboriginal community

Ability to foster cultural awareness in day-to-day contact with staff

Certificate 4 in Mental Health, AOD, community development or a willingness to undertake a certificate 4. Benefits of working with NorthWestern Mental Health: Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team . The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.