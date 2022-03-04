Advertisement text

Carer Lived Experience Program Manager Part time (40 hours per fortnight), ongoing Ongoing role leading a dedicated and innovative team of Carer Lived Experience staff

Participate in the leadership and codesign of future service developments following the Royal Commission into Victorian Mental Health Services

Work for a leading AMHS across a multidisciplinary team Your new team The Carer Lived Experience team at IWAMHS aims to support the recognition, inclusion, participation, and needs of carers, families, and supporters of the service. The team does this by supporting carers at an individual level through Carer Peer Support, advocacy, and carer groups, and on a broader systemic level in ensuring the carer lived experience perspective is included at all levels of service development, delivery, and training. Your new role

Use your significant lived experience of caring for a person who has accessed adult public mental health services, as well as your advanced understanding of the principles of the carer lived experience discipline and carer peer support frameworks

Be a true team player with confidence and desire to share your wisdom, knowledge, and experience to support the Carer Lived Experience team and promote the carer lived experience perspective across all levels of the service

Manage a broad range of issues simultaneously and prioritise effectively

Demonstrate compassion and resilience in sharing feedback from a carer lived experience perspective and carer voices About You

Participate as a member of the Inner West AMHS-RMH leadership team

Contribute to organisation-wide and service/division initiatives and planning activities

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. Gail Bradley, Area Manager Phone 9377 3400