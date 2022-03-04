Quick Links

Position Title Carer Lived Experience Manager
Location Waratah - Moonee Ponds
Award Psych NonDirect Care [76]
Carer Lived Experience Program Manager

Part time (40 hours per fortnight), ongoing

  • Ongoing role leading a dedicated and innovative team of Carer Lived Experience staff
  • Participate in the leadership and codesign of future service developments following the Royal Commission into Victorian Mental Health Services
  • Work for a leading AMHS across a multidisciplinary team

The Carer Lived Experience team at IWAMHS aims to support the recognition, inclusion, participation, and needs of carers, families, and supporters of the service. The team does this by supporting carers at an individual level through Carer Peer Support, advocacy, and carer groups, and on a broader systemic level in ensuring the carer lived experience perspective is included at all levels of service development, delivery, and training.

 

  • Use your significant lived experience of caring for a person who has accessed adult public mental health services, as well as your advanced understanding of the principles of the carer lived experience discipline and carer peer support frameworks
  • Be a true team player with confidence and desire to share your wisdom, knowledge, and experience to support the Carer Lived Experience team and promote the carer lived experience perspective across all levels of the service 
  • Manage a broad range of issues simultaneously and prioritise effectively  
  • Demonstrate compassion and resilience in sharing feedback from a carer lived experience perspective and carer voices 

  • Participate as a member of the Inner West AMHS-RMH leadership team
  • Contribute to organisation-wide and service/division initiatives and planning activities
  • Ensure that the team you manage is providing high quality services to families/carers and supporters and are well supported to do so

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community.  Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

 

Gail Bradley, Area Manager

Phone 9377 3400  

 

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID19 vaccinationprior to commencement.
