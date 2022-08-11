Senior Community Mental Health Clinician – Alcohol and Other Drugs

Full time 1.0 EFT rotating roster



Inner West Area Mental Health Service located, Royal Melbourne Hospital

Joing the Community Team 1 – Homeless Team

Community Team 1 (CT1) are based at the Royal Melbourne Hospital and hold the homeless portfolio for IWAMHS. The team works with consumers living in the CBD and inner city suburbs of the Inner West area of Melbourne. CT1 works under an Assertive Community Treatment (ACT) model of care which is characterized by lower caseloads, community based treatment (outreach), a team based approach and high intensity of care.

This is a multidisciplinary role and is open to Grade 4 Registered Psychiatric Nurses and Grade 3 Occupational Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.



Your new role:

Establish a clear and accessible system of care that provides evidence-based treatment for clients experiencing a dual diagnosis with a fundamental focus on alcohol and other drugs

Deliver evidenced based treatment and interventions that support consumers with complex mental health related needs and their families/carers

Maximise the use of specific intervention skills as appropriate and as required by consumers, their family/carers and the service

About you:



You must have 5 years’ experience in the field of psychiatry and / or alcohol and other drugs.

Possess formal qualifications and registration as a Registered Psychiatric Nurse, Occupational Therapist, Clinical Psychologist or Social Worker.

You are able to function effectively as part of a multidisciplinary team and enjoy working autonomously.

Capacity to undertake alcohol and other drug screening, assessment, treatment planning and brief interventions with clients who have co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

Actively contribute to the further development of the IWAMHS portfolio for AoD.

Benefit of working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital/NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, monthly ADOs, close to public transport.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.