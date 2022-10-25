Mental Health Clinician or Senior Mental Health Clinician

North Western Mental Health (NWMH) Triage

Full Time and Part Time Roles

Excellent location based in RMH Royal Park Campus - Parkville

Fixed Term until June 30th 2023

Seeking enthusiastic and dedicated clinicians and senior clinicians to join Victoria's largest mental health triage service

This is a multidisciplinary role and is open to various clinicians; Registered Psychiatric Nurses, Occupational Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.





Life With NWMH Triage:





NWMH Triage has been established for 12 years and is the largest mental health triage service in Victoria. We provide a single point of entry to NWMH and deliver a timely and consistent response to those requiring mental health services.





Our Triage Service is a crucial function at the interface between the community and mental health services. The service is accessible, comprehensive and responsive to the needs of service users, their carers, supporters and families.





As a Mental Health Triage Clinician you will work collaboratively with the area mental health service providers. All contacts to the NWMH Triage will be operated via the telephone and email system and is a 24-hour service 7 days a week.





Your new role:

Undertake initial phone risks and mental state assessments and document as appropriate

Telephone screen referrals to the service by making succinct and appropriate assessment of the needs of the individual and application of the statewide triage scale.

Liaise with and provide information to community agencies, GPs families and carers

Work collaboratively with colleagues across all RMH teams

About you:

Substantial clinical experience in a range of clinical mental health settings with highly developed mental health assessment skills.

A commitment to providing high-level customer service with a consumer focused approach

Demonstrate the capacity for initiative and work appropriately with limited direction

A commitment to the Melbourne Way values; Leading with kindness, excellence together and people first.

Benefit of working with us:

We are a values-based organisation, a career with us is a rewarding experience offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement

Work alongside highly trained staff whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for all members of the community.

Comprehensive orientation to triage processes and technology

Local professional development program

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





Interested?





If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

Kirsty Barger (Manager) 0439 825 478

or

Alison Naughton (Team Leader) 0427 905 065





All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check, and where applicable, Working With Children Check (WWCC). All RMH employees are required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment including evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 (3 doses) and Influenza with a TGA approved vaccine (mandatory for all clinical and or patient facing roles) prior to commencement. This is in accordance with the Victorian Minister of Health’s Mandatory Vaccination Orders for COVID-19 and legislated requirement for influenza vaccination