Senior Clinician – Early Psychosis Orygen Specialist Program (formally Orygen Youth Health) Senior Clinician role in Early Psychosis with leadership and portfolio opportunities

Multidisciplinary role – Occupational Therapist G3, Social Worker G3, Psychologist G3 and Registered Mental Health Nurse G4

Part time ongoing role based in Parkville with satellite services covering Glenroy and Craigeburn Orygen Specialist Program (OSP) a program of The Royal Melbourne Hospital's NorthWestern Mental Health Service, provides specialist mental health services for young people aged 15 to 24 and focuses on providing early intervention to young people with severe and complex mental illness. OSP also works alongside Orygen, the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health which operates four primary mental health care headspace services in the catchment area. Your new role: Be responsible for provision of comprehensive case management and psychological therapy to clients attending the EPPIC Clinical Stream

These clients are young people who are presenting with first episode of psychosis and may also present with a range of co-morbid mental health issues.

Work within a specialist multidisciplinary team environment as a Case Manager who is responsible for devising, implementing and evaluating an appropriate treatment plan for each young person and their family

This involves provision of highly skilled clinical assessments, psychological treatments, home-based assertive outreach to facilitate engagement and case management tasks, such as liaison with other agencies and advocacy on behalf of the young person.

Plan and develop services for these young people and their families which are consistent with best practice standards and evidence-based care About you:

Qualifications in a relevant area of practice

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in provision of mental health treatment, including with young people.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and respectfully with young people & families.

Ability to work independently and as an effective member of a multidisciplinary team.

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Benefit of working with the Orygen Specialist Program: You will enjoy excellent work-life balance. We want you to stay long term!

Comprehensive Health & Wellbeing Programs including; Staff Medical Service, Employee Assistance Program, Peer Support Program - run by our dedicated employees

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and close to public transport The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.