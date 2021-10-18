Youth Mental Health Senior Clinician - HOPE

Senior clinician role in innovative and exciting new acute service program in youth mental health

Permanent part time position (0.8EFT)

Support young people, carers and their systems through suicidal experiences

Orygen Hospital Outreach Post-suicidal Engagement (HOPE) is an emerging service for young people aged 12 to 25 years experiencing deliberate self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts. Orygen HOPE service is one of the child and youth HOPE services recommended in the expansion of the established HOPE program by the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.

About your new role:

The Senior Clinician is a key leadership position within Orygen HOPE. Young people engaging with Orygen HOPE will be experiencing suicide attempts, suicidal ideation, and deliberate self-harm and may also present with a range of co-morbid mental health and well-being issues

This Senior Clinician will support all Orygen HOPE functions including intake and allocation, clinical review and quality assurance processes, supervision of staff, business and professional development meetings and contribute to the development and maintenance of community partnerships with key external stakeholders, developing effective interfaces within OYH clinical streams and OYH programs, as well as facilitating relevant research activities.

The Senior Clinician is expected to have significant expertise in the provision of mental health services to young people with severe mental health issues and is expected to provide psychological treatment and brief interventions to a caseload of young people. They will provide supervision and support to Orygen staff and hold responsibility for key portfolios within the service.

About You:

Comprehensive previous experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including young people experiencing mental health disorders

Experience and expertise in acute/crisis mental health care and providing case management

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Capacity to provide, or develop skills in, integrated assessment, treatment and care for dual diagnosis clients

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Ability to work collaboratively and effectively with young people and their families

Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative multidisciplinary team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





