Senior Mental Health Nurse - Early Psychosis Ongoing full-time role including monthly ADOs

Based in Sunshine at Visy Cares Hub

Training opportunities and support for career progression Your new team



Orygen Specialist Program provides mental health services to young people aged 15-25 and their families/carers in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs.



Our Early Psychosis team provides evidence-based interventions to young people experiencing or are at risk of experiencing psychosis and are in the critical early stage of illness to reduce the impact of symptoms and support psychosocial recovery.



Your new role



Work within a supportive multi-disciplinary team. Access regular clinical supervision and professional development opportunities within Orygen, including first episode psychosis, dual diagnosis, neurodevelopmental issues and other mental health diagnoses. You will also: Contribute to the development of clinical nursing practice policies and guidelines within the early psychosis outpatient programs

Provide coordination and support to clinicians in regards to metabolic monitoring, long-acting injectables and the identification and monitoring of clients being treated with clozapine.

Provision of phase-specific interventions to a small caseload of clients and their families

Provide inclusive and sensitive practice to young people and their families/carers from Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander, CALD and LGBTQIA backgrounds

Utilise and further develop skills in research, discipline-specific interventions or portfolios, including dual diagnosis, physical health, systems work and other therapeutic modalities About You: Registration and qualifications in a relevant area of practice

Comprehensive nursing experience in the provision of mental health assessment, treatment and case management, including with young people

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Knowledge of mental health system of care, the common mental health and substance use issues faced by young people, and evidence-based treatments for major adolescent health issues

Demonstrated ability to provide professional leadership to nurses and other relevant staff, including the provision of consultation, supervision, and education Benefits of working with Orygen Specialist Programs: Join us during this inspiring time of growth and transformation - career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and close to public transport. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.