Youth Peer Support Worker

Provide peer support specific values and perspective within the multidisciplinary team

Ongoing Part Time position - 48 hours per fortnight (0.6EFT)

Rotating roster negotiable, AM and PM shifts - including weekends The Royal Melbourne Hospital As one of the largest health services in Victoria, and a team of more than 10,000 strong, we provide a comprehensive range of specialist medical, surgical, and mental health services; as well as rehabilitation, aged care, outpatient and community programs. We are a designated state-wide provider for services including trauma, and we lead centres of excellence for tertiary services in several key specialties including neurosciences, nephrology, oncology, cardiology and virtual health. Your new team The youth Hospital in The Home (HiTH) is an addition to the acute services provided at Orygen. The HiTH program will partner with young people, families and carers to provide inpatient like care within the home environment

Access to care is provided day 7 days per week by a multidisciplinary team of professionals completing shift work rosters ensuring comprehensive, collaborative and coordinated care

The program will play a key role in the support and transition of young people and families between Orygen acute services (Inpatient Unit and Youth Access Team), the continuing care teams and other services within Orygen and NorthWestern Mental Health

Care will be in partnership with ongoing care providers and enable opportunities for targeted acute care interventions that can be completed within the home environment About your new role: Overseeing and supporting the implementation of Peer Support specific interventions within HiTH

Provide consultation support to other members of HiTH team supporting the interventions

Provide support and professional development around areas of specialist knowledge to members of relevant clinical teams, via training, supervision and other appropriate strategies

Be a knowledge resource for the Peer Support Work specialty and building the role of Peer Work within HiTH and the greater Orygen service system

Participate in service development activities regarding peer support work, Orygen and NWMH service provision About you: Previous experience within the mental health field working from a consumer perspective, including direct work with young people

Comply with all legal requirements pertaining to the position

Ability to work collaboratively and effectively with young people and their families

Capacity to develop effective working relationships, collaborations and partnerships with a range of services within the broader community service system including primary care, AOD agencies, employment and housing services, NDIS and other relevant agencies.

Demonstrated interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal) as well as abilities in problem solving and negotiation

Ability to work independently and effectively within a multidisciplinary team

A commitment to ongoing professional development through access to current literature, continuing education, supervision, and attendance at seminars conferences etc.

Ability to participate in policy and service development within the program and in continuous quality improvement through ongoing evaluation of services delivered to clients Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.