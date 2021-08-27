Youth Peer Support Worker
- Provide peer support specific values and perspective within the multidisciplinary team
- Ongoing Part Time position - 48 hours per fortnight (0.6EFT)
- Rotating roster negotiable, AM and PM shifts - including weekends
The Royal Melbourne Hospital
As one of the largest health services in Victoria, and a team of more than 10,000 strong, we provide a comprehensive range of specialist medical, surgical, and mental health services; as well as rehabilitation, aged care, outpatient and community programs. We are a designated state-wide provider for services including trauma, and we lead centres of excellence for tertiary services in several key specialties including neurosciences, nephrology, oncology, cardiology and virtual health.
Your new team
- The youth Hospital in The Home (HiTH) is an addition to the acute services provided at Orygen. The HiTH program will partner with young people, families and carers to provide inpatient like care within the home environment
- Access to care is provided day 7 days per week by a multidisciplinary team of professionals completing shift work rosters ensuring comprehensive, collaborative and coordinated care
- The program will play a key role in the support and transition of young people and families between Orygen acute services (Inpatient Unit and Youth Access Team), the continuing care teams and other services within Orygen and NorthWestern Mental Health
- Care will be in partnership with ongoing care providers and enable opportunities for targeted acute care interventions that can be completed within the home environment
About your new role:
- Overseeing and supporting the implementation of Peer Support specific interventions within HiTH
- Provide consultation support to other members of HiTH team supporting the interventions
- Provide support and professional development around areas of specialist knowledge to members of relevant clinical teams, via training, supervision and other appropriate strategies
- Be a knowledge resource for the Peer Support Work specialty and building the role of Peer Work within HiTH and the greater Orygen service system
- Participate in service development activities regarding peer support work, Orygen and NWMH service provision
About you:
- Previous experience within the mental health field working from a consumer perspective, including direct work with young people
- Comply with all legal requirements pertaining to the position
- Ability to work collaboratively and effectively with young people and their families
- Capacity to develop effective working relationships, collaborations and partnerships with a range of services within the broader community service system including primary care, AOD agencies, employment and housing services, NDIS and other relevant agencies.
- Demonstrated interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal) as well as abilities in problem solving and negotiation
- Ability to work independently and effectively within a multidisciplinary team
- A commitment to ongoing professional development through access to current literature, continuing education, supervision, and attendance at seminars conferences etc.
- Ability to participate in policy and service development within the program and in continuous quality improvement through ongoing evaluation of services delivered to clients
