Youth Mental Health Clinician - Early Psychosis Stream

Join Orygen's Early Psychosis Stream team in a Full-Time Ongoing position



Based in Sunshine, Visy Cares Hub and satellite services at Wyndham and Melton

Provide high-quality clinical care based on clinical experience working with young people with serious mental illness

Your new team

Orygen Youth Health (OYH), a program of NorthWestern Mental Health, provides specialist mental health services for young people aged 15 to 24 and focuses on providing early intervention to young people with severe and complex mental illness. OYH also works alongside Orygen, the National Centre of Excellence in Youth Mental Health which operates four primary mental health care headspace services in the catchment area.

Multidisciplinary teams deliver individually tailored services that comprise assessment and crisis intervention, case management, medication, psychotherapy, family support, inpatient care, group work, vocational support, educational assistance, and intensive outreach.

Your new role:



Be involved in the provision of comprehensive clinical case management and psychological therapy to clients of the Early Psychosis Stream. These clients are young people who are at risk of developing a psychotic illness or experiencing a first episode of psychosis and may also present with a range of co-morbid mental health issues.

Function autonomously, carry a caseload of clients, participate in clinical review meetings and practice according to the philosophy and protocols of the service. Provide interventions to clients from a range of Clinical Streams and spend time working within other programs such as the Youth Access Team or the Outreach team.

About you:



Previous experience as Occupational Therapist Grade 2, Social Worker Grade 2, Registered Psychiatric Nurse Grade 3 or Psychologist Grade 2 to be their Clinical Case Manager

Previous experience in provision of mental health treatment, including with young people

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively and respectfully with young people & families

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Benefit of working with Orygen:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.



All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check.