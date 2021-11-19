Senior Clinician - Orygen Youth Access Team

Full Time 6 month contract with monthly ADOs with the potential for contract extension

Join our fantastic and collaborative Youth Access Team – Orygen

Available to Registered Psychiatric Nurse Grade 4, Psychologist Grade 3, Occupational Therapist Grade 3 and Social Worker Grade

Orygen Youth Health (OYH) consists of a specialist mental health service for young people integrated with an extensive research program, and with a focus on the translation of sound evidence into practice at local, state, national and international levels.

NorthWestern Mental Health (NWMH) provides a comprehensive, integrated range of services to people with a serious mental illness in North-Western Melbourne. A multi-disciplinary workforce of 1,800 staff provides services through four Area Adult Mental Health Services (North West, Mid West, Inner West and Northern), an Aged Persons’ Mental Health Program and a Youth Mental Health Service – ORYGEN Youth Health.

Your new team:

YAT is at the forefront of the Orygen Youth Health service and provides triage, assessments, crisis response and community treatment

Be part of the senior leadership group of the Youth Access Team

Work with young people aged 15-24 years within the North and North West of Melbourne

Provide clinical supervision to a small number of clinicians

Your new role

Establish and maintain effective interfaces and partnerships with key agencies and community groups through consultation, liaison, education and collaborative projects: including Drug and Alcohol services, Youth Justice and primary care providers etc.

About you:

Experience in Youth Mental Health, Early Intervention, and psychiatric Triage / CATT or psychiatric emergency services EMH / PACER is essential.

Experience at senior clinician level is essential

Competent clinical supervision skills

Eligibility for membership of the appropriate professional body and eligibility to work in Australia are essential.

Benefits of working with NorthWestern Mental Health:

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.



The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.