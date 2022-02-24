Advertisement text

Senior Psychologist A leadership position for an experienced psychologist

Flexible working arrangements negotiable

Provide leadership to the community teams on the provision of psychological interventions The Inner West Area Mental Health Service (IWAMHS) is committed to working with consumers during their recovery by offering holistic and evidence-based (EB) treatment, which is inclusive of family/carers and provided by clinicians with well-developed skills. Staff employed within the IWAMHS are expected to identify EB practice competencies and to use these in their clinical work. This position is located primarily at Waratah Clinic located in Moonee Ponds. The IWAMHS is the clinical public mental service provider for the catchment areas inclusive of the City of Melbourne and the City of Moonee Valley. Your new role Develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports

Provide strategic and operational leadership of the service to ensure evidence based best practice and contemporary models of care

Manage a reasonable caseload that allows you to provide evidence based interventions

Be comfortable in provision of supervision and direction to less experienced colleagues

Undertake alcohol and other drug screening, assessment, treatment planning, brief interventions with clients who have co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders

Apply sound treatment skills for people with severe and enduring mental health conditions, and have willingness and capacity to commit to development of EB knowledge and practice About you:

You must have a qualification as a Clinical Psychologist with minimum of 5 years’ experience in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of severe mental illness and psychiatric disability

You are committed to developing your practice as a professional in clinical mental health

You are confident in the provision of support and treatment for people experiencing drug and alcohol related issues and their families

Hold a current Victorian Driver’s Licence, and ongoing ability to use this form of transport Benefits of working with NorthWestern Mental Health: We are a values based organisation, a career with us is a rewarding experience offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement

Attractive salary and working conditions including annual and CPD leave, salary sacrifice

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.