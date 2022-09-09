Clinical Specialist and Team Leader – Eating Disorders
Orygen Specialist Program
- Ongoing part-time role | Flexibility and work-life balance
- Based in Sunshine with some travel to our Werribee and Melton sites
- Career progression and development opportunity for a Senior Clinician
Your new team
Orygen Specialist Program provides mental health services to young people aged 15-25 and their families/carers in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs.
Our Eating Disorders Stream is an emerging program within the evolving Orygen services. This stream will partner with young people, families/supports, and our clinical and lived-experience workforce to provide evidence-based best-practice eating disorder assessments and interventions.
Your new role:
When you join our team you will be offered training and supervision in Cognitive Analytic Therapy while in this role. You will also:
- Provide specialist interventions with young people experiencing eating disorders and other serious mental illness and/or substance-use and disabilities, and their families/supports
- Provide support, supervision, primary and secondary consultations to clinicians across Orygen, including community, acute and recovery services, regarding evidence-based eating disorder practice principles and approaches
- Provide clinical leadership, management, training and supervision of a multidisciplinary team
- Provide specialist knowledge in clinical interventions such as psychological, family, domestic violence, AOD, physical health, ultra-high risk for psychosis, neurodevelopmental and personality disorders interventions
About You:
- Registration and qualifications in a relevant area of practice
- Grade 4 Social Worker, Occupational Therapist, Psychologist or Grade 5 Registered Psychiatric Nurse
- Experience with evidence-based practice for young people experiencing eating disorders and other serious mental illness and/or substance use and disabilities and their families/supports
- Proven ability to manage and lead a multidisciplinary team: manage staff resources and ensure high standards of practice through staff supervision, clinical review, training and professional development activities
Benefits of working with Orygen Specialist Programs
- Cognitive Analytic Therapy training and supervision!!!
- Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team
- Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport
Orygen is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.
Interested?
If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.
For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.
All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.