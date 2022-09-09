Clinical Specialist and Team Leader – Eating Disorders

Orygen Specialist Program



Ongoing part-time role | Flexibility and work-life balance

Based in Sunshine with some travel to our Werribee and Melton sites

Career progression and development opportunity for a Senior Clinician

Your new team



Orygen Specialist Program provides mental health services to young people aged 15-25 and their families/carers in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs.



Our Eating Disorders Stream is an emerging program within the evolving Orygen services. This stream will partner with young people, families/supports, and our clinical and lived-experience workforce to provide evidence-based best-practice eating disorder assessments and interventions.



Your new role:



When you join our team you will be offered training and supervision in Cognitive Analytic Therapy while in this role. You will also:

Provide specialist interventions with young people experiencing eating disorders and other serious mental illness and/or substance-use and disabilities, and their families/supports

Provide support, supervision, primary and secondary consultations to clinicians across Orygen, including community, acute and recovery services, regarding evidence-based eating disorder practice principles and approaches

Provide clinical leadership, management, training and supervision of a multidisciplinary team

Provide specialist knowledge in clinical interventions such as psychological, family, domestic violence, AOD, physical health, ultra-high risk for psychosis, neurodevelopmental and personality disorders interventions

About You:

Registration and qualifications in a relevant area of practice

Grade 4 Social Worker, Occupational Therapist, Psychologist or Grade 5 Registered Psychiatric Nurse

Experience with evidence-based practice for young people experiencing eating disorders and other serious mental illness and/or substance use and disabilities and their families/supports

Proven ability to manage and lead a multidisciplinary team: manage staff resources and ensure high standards of practice through staff supervision, clinical review, training and professional development activities

Benefits of working with Orygen Specialist Programs

Cognitive Analytic Therapy training and supervision!!!

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport

Orygen is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.