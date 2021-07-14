Advertisement text

Mental Health Key Clinician Waratah Clinic

Opportunity to gain experience in clinical mental health work

Permanent Full Time role - Flexible working arrangements negotiable

You will help us achieve the highest standards of care and recovery for our consumers The Inner West Area Mental Health Service offers a vibrant, dynamic, collaborative and supportive work environment. A position for Social Workers, Occupational Therapists, Registered Psychiatric Nurses and Psychologists. This is a role where your passion and expertise can come together to create a truly defining career opportunity. It is a unique opportunity to help us transform the future of the RMH and ultimately ensure we continue to deliver world class healthcare. About us: The Inner West Area Mental Health Service offers a vibrant, dynamic, collaborative and supportive work environment

We are a passionate group of people who love to work hard offering evidenced based services

We specialise in providing consumers and carers with serious mental illness assessment, diagnosis and appropriate evidenced based treatment

We are located in the midst of the lovely Puckle Street precinct surrounded by cafes, parks and public transport (trams, trains and buses)

In return, you will be supported to undertake continuous professional development and enjoy the work that you do

We have good processes and supports in place to help you organise your day and do it well About you: Develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports

Actively engage in discipline specific and multidisciplinary team activities and meetings

Manage a reasonable caseload that allows you to do therapeutic work

Undertake alcohol and other drug screening, assessment, treatment planning, brief interventions with clients who have co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders

Apply sound treatment skills for people with severe and enduring mental health conditions, and have willingness and capacity to commit to development of EB knowledge and practice Our commitment to you: Work alongside highly trained staff whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for all members of the community.

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

We have a commitment to training, education and CPD activities are fully supported.

You will enjoy excellent work-life balance. We want you to stay long term! The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.