Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer Support Aboriginal patients, families and carers through advocacy, and liaison during their engagement with The Royal Melbourne Hospital

Multiple ongoing roles available based at The Royal Melbourne Hospital city campus.

Flexible hours including weekend work The AHLO provides a liaison and support service to Aboriginal patients, their families and carers across The Royal Melbourne Hospital City and Royal park campuses. The AHLO will help ensure that The Royal Melbourne Hospital is culturally sensitive, safe and welcoming to Aboriginal people and help patients navigate the hospital system. The Aboriginal Health Unit is an expansion of the existing Aboriginal Health Liaison Officer. The Unit is supported by the Social Work Managers and workforce development manager and forms part of the broader Allied Health team Your new team The Aboriginal Health Unit forms part of the Allied Health team and is supported by the Elder in Residence and led by the Aboriginal Health Unit Team Manager.

This new unit builds on the existing Aboriginal Hospital Liaison Officer role at The Royal Melbourne hospital, taking the total number of AHLO’s to three. Your new role Commit to the Melbourne Way; putting people first, leading with kindness and working together.

Have an understanding of Aboriginal health issues, systems and policies at the local, state and federal level.

Provide quality patient focused care to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander patients and their carers

Demonstrate multi-disciplinary health care approach that achieves desired patient outcomes.

Act as a resource in relation to Aboriginal cultural and health issues, responses and services.

Timely collection, entry and analysis of statistics as directed by Manager/ Director.

Have a sound knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture, society and kinship networks.

Demonstrate an ability to work as a member of a team with a range of community and professional groups. About you A person who is of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent and accepted by the Victorian Aboriginal community

Have a sound knowledge and understanding of Aboriginal culture, society and kinship networks.

Demonstrated knowledge of, experience in and commitment to the provision of Aboriginal health services in a mainstream health, primary care or welfare sectors.

An understanding of state and local Aboriginal health issues and initiatives

Demonstrated high level organisational and administrative skills and an ability to work effectively with others Benefits of working with the RMH Comprehensive Health & Wellbeing Programs including; On-site staff gym, Staff Medical Service, Employee Assistance Program, Peer Support Program - run by our dedicated employees.

Work alongside highly trained staff whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for all members of the community.

Salary packaging options, monthly ADOs for full time staff (That’s an additional day off every month!), onsite car parking, close to public transport The RMH stands in solidarity with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in work and care. We are proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement