Youth Mental Health Clinical Specialist Collaborate to improve mental health and wellbeing in our local communities

Use your knowledge and skills to support other professionals

Innovate to improve access to mental healthcare for marginalised communities Orygen is a specialist mental health service for 15-24 year olds, and their families, in Melbourne's northwest and western suburbs.



Our Community Development aims to build community capacity to identify and respond to mental ill-health; as well as to improve collaboration and interagency care. You will be one of a team of passionate mental health professionals working to build and maintain partnerships, through providing mental health consultation, professional learning, mental health promotion, and pathways projects in the local community.



Your new role: Provide mental health secondary consultation

Develop and deliver mental health professional learning

Engage in mental health promotion, awareness-raising and stigma-reduction activities

Learn more about our local communities, and advocate for their needs and preferences About you: You have a minimum of five years experience in mental health, working directly with young people and families, in multidisciplinary teams

You have a relevant qualification in Occupational Therapy, Social Work, Clinical Psychology or Mental Health Nursing

You have a commitment to evidence-based practice

You have interest and commitment to improving mental health outcomes for young people in Out of Home Care, from First Nations communities, from refugee and migrant communities, who have disabilities, or who are LGBTIQ+ Benefit of working with the Royal Melbourne Hospital/NorthWestern Mental Health: Supportive, collaborative and passionate team with diverse expertise and interests

Opportunities for professional development and career progression

We will value the expertise you already bring, and support you to develop other relevant skills The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.



Interested?



If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.



For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.



All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement. The youth mental health clinical specialist is one of a team of mental health professionals working to build and maintain partnerships within the Orygen catchment area, with the purposes of building capacity with other sectors to identify and respond to young people’s mental health problems and mental disorders, and enhancing pathways between services that young people might use. The Community Development team particularly works in partnership with schools, youth services, Child and Family Services, local headspace Centres, and Child Protection.