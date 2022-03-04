Advertisement text

Team Leader - Community Mental Health Join our Central Community, MidWest Area Mental Health Service based in Sunshine

Permanent full-time - Monday to Friday with ADO's and public holidays

Suitable for Senior Community Mental Health Clinician seeking leadership role Your new team An integrated model of care providing mental health community services to people with a mental illness while supporting their carers

Provision of specialist mental health clinical services to people residing in the Cities of Brimbank and parts of Hume

Multidisciplinary team: medical staff; social workers; nurses; occupational therapists and psychologists

Our community team is cohesive and supportive, is positively motivated and genuinely is a great place to work! Your new role Team leaders are responsible for the effective functioning of a multidisciplinary clinical review team/s and /or an integrated function (Intake; Intensive Clinical; Acute Community Intervention; or an administrative role).

Facilitate monthly workload management supervision (CWMS) with each clinician on your team/s

Provide team members with clinical support, mentoring and / or supervision

Promote team KPI achievement - contracts; offer management, R&W plans; pre & post contact; 91/7 clinical treating team and clinical reviews

Oversight on legal requirements pertaining to involuntary treatment About You Current experience as a senior mental health clinician

Knowledge of relevant treatment models and interventions for high and low prevalence psychiatric illnesses

Understanding of legislative and policy directions within the Victorian public mental health services including, but not limited to, the Recovery Framework and the Mental Health Act (2014) and recent Commission recommendations

Demonstrated experience in supervision of staff, clinical or line management

of staff, clinical or line management Demonstrated leadership skills Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us. For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.