Carer Lived Experience Co-design Advocate

Orygen HOPE

3 x 0.1EFT part time contract roles for 6 months

Exciting opportunity to draw on your lived experience to design a new service supporting young people who have attempted suicide or are experiencing suicidal thoughts or delivberate self harm

Join a codesign team implementing a key reform in the Victorian mental health system

The Royal Melbourne Hospital





As one of the largest health services in Victoria, and a team of more than 10,000 strong, we provide a comprehensive range of specialist medical, surgical, and mental health services; as well as rehabilitation, aged care, outpatient and community programs. We are a designated state-wide provider for services including trauma, and we lead centres of excellence for tertiary services in several key specialties including neurosciences, nephrology, oncology, cardiology and virtual health.

Surrounded by a Parkville Precinct of brilliant thinkers, we collaborate to set new benchmarks in health excellence – benchmarks that impact across the globe. While the work we do takes us in inspiring new directions; caring for each other, our patients and consumers is as essential to who we are, as any scientific breakthrough we make. We put people first - leading with kindness and working together, we excel as one Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Your new team





Orygen HOPE is an emerging service for young people aged 12 to 25 years experiencing deliberate self-harm, suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts. Orygen HOPE service is one of the child and youth HOPE services recommended in the expansion of the established HOPE program by the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System.

HOPE services provide clinical and psychosocial support for eligible people for a 3 month period. Contact with eligible people occurs within 24 hours of referral and focus of care targets stressors that may have contributed to the person considering/attempting suicide and/or deliberate self-harm. Orygen HOPE will be a key service in the access to care for young people experiencing deliberate self-harm and suicidal ideation/attempts. The service forms part of the front-end access to Orygen and will partner with specialist and primary care services.

Orygen HOPE Co-design Team is tasked with the designing process for this emerging service. The service aims to provide new and responsive access to care for young people who have attempted suicide, are experiencing suicidal ideation and/or self harm. The Co-design team consists of clinical and lived experience representation working together to lead the service design and implementation. The Co-design team will be supported by the Orygen HOPE project team and a Project Control Group overseeing the service implementation.

Orygen understands the importance of responsive service provision for youth in the western and north western region of Melbourne. Orygen HOPE, as with all Orygen programs, is to be guided by evidence-based, culturally-safe and trauma informed principles incorporating the diverse needs of all young people and families. This is especially important for those from LGBTQI+, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and culturally and linguistically diverse populations.

Your success in this role will be in your ability to

Have been or be a care of a person accessing mental health services with experience/s of suicidal ideation and/or attempt and/or self harm, preferably as a young person and have the ability to share experiences in a recovery focused way.

Provide lived experience specific input into the development of Orygen HOPE practice values.

Knowledge of mental health services and an understanding of issues experienced by young people and their carers when engaging with youth mental health services.

Experience working as part of a diverse team.

High level interpersonal skills, including the ability to liaise effectively with a diverse range of people, families and stakeholders

Capacity to engage and work creatively with young people, families and carers.

Your Contribution

Ability to work collaboratively and effectively with young people and their families

Capacity to develop effective working relationships, collaborations and partnerships

Demonstrated interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal) as well as abilities in problem solving and negotiation

Ability to work independently and effectively within a diverse team

Comply with all legal requirements pertaining to the position

A commitment to participating in lived experience supervision

Our Commitment to you





Here at The RMH we strive for excellence with a strong purpose that defines the work we do for our community – Advancing health for everyone, every day. This is the Melbourne Way.

We believe our success comes from our people. We’re committed to the RMH being a great place to work and a great place to receive care. We have made a long-term commitment to strengthen our organisational culture through leadership, education and empowering our staff to Speak Up for themselves and each other.

This is a role where your passion and expertise can come together to create a truly defining career opportunity. It is a unique opportunity to help us transform the future of the RMH and ultimately ensure we continue to deliver world class healthcare.

The RMH stands in solidarity with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in work and care. We are proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?





For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.