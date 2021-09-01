Advertisement text

Family Worker – Orygen Specialist Programs Located in Orygen @ Home, Footscray



Ongoing Part Time - 60.8 hours per fortnight (open to 0.6EFT-0.8EFT)

Searching for a Registered Psychiatric Nurse Grade 5 Occupational Therapist Grade 4, Social Worker Grade 4 or Clinical Psychologist Grade 4 to take on the Lead Acute Family Worker role. This role is a specialist leadership role responsible for providing clinical guidance to the Orygen @ HOME regarding family inclusive practice. About us Orygen @ HOME, as with all Orygen programs, is to be guided by evidence-based, culturally-safe and trauma informed principles incorporating the diverse needs of all young people and families. This is especially important for those from LGBTQI+, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and culturally and linguistically diverse populations. As the care team will be operating within the homes of young people and families, responsive and inclusive practices will be at the forefront of care. The Orygen @ HOME (HiTH) is an addition to the acute services provided at Orygen. The Orygen @ HOME service will partner with young people families and carers to provide inpatient like care within the home environment Access to care is provided 24 hrs a day 7 days per week by a multidisciplinary team of professionals completing shift work rosters ensuring comprehensive, collaborative and coordinated care

The program will play a key role in the support and transition of young people and families between Orygen acute services (IPU and YAT), the continuing care teams and other services within Orygen and North Western Mental Health

Orygen places extremely high importance on responsivity services for youth in the western and north western region of Melbourne You in this role Provide high-quality family-focused interventions, including single session family consults, based on clinical experience working with young people with serious mental illness, and congruent with Orygen aims – client-focused, accessible, responsive, and consistent with best practice.

Provide support, supervision, primary and secondary consultations to members of the multidisciplinary team, regarding family inclusive practice principles and approaches.

Document and review a framework for family engagement and collaboration in the Orygen @ HOME context as well as family work in other acute care sectors at Orygen

Promote family participation in service planning and evaluation

Undertake or contribute to mental health and risk assessment, formulation, psychological treatment, crisis intervention, systems support for the young person, family/carers and wider system

Working in close collaboration with the Orygen Family Work Lead - Be a knowledge resource for the Mental Health Family Work specialty and build the role of mental health Family Work within Orygen @ HOME and the greater Orygen service system. Your Contribution Comply with all legal requirements pertaining to the position including responsibility for maintaining current registration as required by your professional organisation or other applicable Acts.

A minimum of 7 years’ experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including young people experiencing mental health disorders

A post graduate level qualification in Family Therapy

Knowledge and training in family based approaches in mental health, including the Single Session Family Consultation Framework

Clinical experience and excellent skills in engaging and working collaboratively with young people and their families in a mental health setting

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Capacity to provide, or develop skills in, integrated assessment, treatment and care for dual diagnosis clients

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Capacity to develop effective working relationships, collaborations and partnerships with a range of services within the broader community service system including primary care, AOD agencies, employment and housing services, MHCSS and other relevant agencies. Our Commitment to you The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.