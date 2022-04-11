Aboriginal Peer Support Worker

Exciting position based in the Inner West metro and central Melbourne/Naarm area

Candidates must identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander

Join the growing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and Consumer Lived Experience Workforce

Access to cultural support, professional development, supervision from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander colleagues

Full Time Ongoing opportunity



The Royal Melbourne Hospital acknowledges the Kulin Nations as the Traditional Custodians of the land on which our services are located. We are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.

Your new role

The Inner West Area Mental Health Service – Royal Melbourne Hospital (IWAMHS – RMH) is committed to Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB), trauma-informed, recovery-focussed mental health service delivery. This role will work closely with programs across the service to ensure that our consumers experiencing mental health and psychosocial barriers to mental health and wellbeing receive culturally appropriate services in a trauma-informed manner.

The role of the Peer Support Worker is an innovative consumer-based role in a mental health service offering various modes of support to consumers. The role is largely informed by the worker’s own lived experience of mental ill-health, personal recovery and use of mental health services and complements the professional knowledge and skills of clinical staff. The purpose of the role is to provide peer support and information to consumers who attend the Royal Melbourne Hospital, presenting in mental health crisis. The work will focus on support for the consumer at the time of discharge, post discharge follow up and while they are accessing the services of the RMH and community service, offering continuous care across the entire service. The peer support worker will work closely with other lived experience workers and clinical staff.

About us

Our service is driven by a well-developed vision for providing best practice, recovery-focussed and person-centred care for people with mental health conditions, and their carers and families. Our clinicians, operational and clinical leaders are passionate about their work, and well supported by an embedded professional development program, with multiple learning modalities. Our mantra is “Make a difference, every time, every opportunity”.

About you

You identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander background

Have a personal lived experience as a consumer of mental health services, or mental health recovery, and bring a consumer perspective to your work

Knowledge and commitment to improvement of people’s health and wellbeing, with a recovery oriented, culturally safe, and consumer and carer informed practice.

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to develop relationships and communicate effectively with multidisciplinary teams

Our Commitment to you

We are a values based organisation, a career with us is a rewarding experience offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement

Inner West Area Mental Health boasts a sophisticated learning structure and we pride ourselves on supporting continuing professional development

Attractive salary and working conditions including annual and CPD leave, salary sacrifice

Reward & Recognition Programs

Comprehensive Health & Wellbeing Programs including; Staff Gym, staff health service, peer support program and Employee Assistance Programs

Rich opportunities for professional development, training and research

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Background, and will consider adjustments to support applicants. LGBTIQA+ identifying candidates are encouraged to apply.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.