LGBTIQA+ Consumer Consultant

LGBTIQA+ identified lived experience role

Royal Melbourne Hospital (RMH), based at Waratah Clinic in Moonee Ponds

Part time 0.2EFT

The Inner West Area Mental Health Service (IWAMHS) – RMH acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land on which our services are located, the people of the Kulin nation. We are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

About the role:

We are seeking an enthusiastic consumer consultant to work with the Inner West LGBTIQA+ Portfolio Lead and LGBTIQA+ Working Group to develop and implement strategic quality improvements to the way the Inner West Area Mental Health Service engages with LGBTIQA+ staff, consumers and carers.

Using the framework of LGBTIQA+ Affirming Practice you will:

Help to develop and implement a 2 year Action Plan

Organise, promote and coordinate LGBTIQA+ events on days of significance

Build the capacity of the IW workforce by modelling affirming practice with the potential to facilitate LGBTIQA+ Affirming practice training to staff across IW

Training will be provided if applicants have not received Affirming Practice Training previously

The role will be based at Waratah Clinic in Moonee Ponds and will be one day per week with the Portfolio Lead/ Senior Social Worker. The role requires team work, collaboration and the ability to work autonomously. It also requires good communication, organisation skills, computer literacy skills and the ability to manage admin tasks essential to the functioning of the LGBTIQA+ Working Group.

It is also important that the successful applicant have vision and passion for improving systems for LGBTIQA+ staff, consumers and carers. There is also scope to develop the role further.

The role is also informed by the worker’s lived experience of their own intersecting LGBTIQA+ identity and mental ill-health.

About you:

Identify as a member of the LGBTIQA+ community

Lived experience of mental illness and/or psychological distress is an essential prerequisite for this role

Passionate about systemic positive change to improve the lives of the LGBTIQA+ community

High level of resilience and the ability to work in an evolving environment

This role will be required to work with a number of different stake holders including clinical staff, operational staff and lived experience staff

An understanding of how hospitals and mental health services work, a positive approach, good organisational and communication skills

Please Note - recruitment is ongoing, with interviews commencing as soon as suitable candidates are received