Mental Health Training and Development Consultant - NWMH Workforce project

An exciting period of growth in Mental Health across Victoria

We are looking for passionate and dedicated individuals to join our Workforce Planning team.

This is a part time, fixed term (12 months) position, working 40 hours per fortnight, based at The Royal Melbourne Hospital (with flexibility to work from home)

Your new role:

The Mental Health Training and Development Consultant will provide high level expertise, leadership advice and support to discipline seniors within NWMH to ensure workforce preparedness in line with mental health service reforms.

This includes: family, cultural and gender sensitive practice; recovery focused and trauma informed practice, discipline specific training which is based on evidence based practice.

The training consultant will provide strategic advice to the NWMH Project lead and team in the challenges and requirements for the future workforce.

About you:

Relevant clinical health discipline (see PD for full details)

Demonstrated substantial experience in the application of clinical practice in the mental health

Demonstrated skills and knowledge in workforce development including models and approaches that promote learning and practice development

Highly developed computer skills

Benefit of working with The Royal Melbourne Hospital/NWMH

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team.

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.