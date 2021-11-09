Advertisement text

Community Mental Health Clinician Join Victoria’s largest and leading mental health organisation NorthWestern Mental Health

Continue your professional growth as a Registered Psychiatric Nurse

Award winning program supporting consumers in recovery Your new team The Inner West Area Mental Health Service offers a vibrant, dynamic, collaborative and supportive work environment.

You will be part of the AIMS team and a clinical multidisciplinary team.

We are a passionate group of people who love to work hard offering evidenced based services.

We specialise in providing consumers and carers with serious mental illness assessment, diagnosis and appropriate evidenced based treatment.

We have good processes and supports in place to help you organise your day and do it well. About You Develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports.

Well-developed writing skills and an ability to promptly prepare case assessments, individual service plans, discharge summaries and other forms of documentation.

You will help us achieve the highest standards of care and recovery for our consumers.

Participate in ongoing professional development activities and in-service training, and contribute to development of knowledge of mental health amongst the Team