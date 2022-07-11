Senior Mental Health and Eating Disorders Clinician

Senior Community Mental Health & Eating Disorders Clinician

Full Time Permanent

Located at Waratah Moonee Ponds

The Mental Health and Eating Disorders Clinician roles are crucial in the establishment of a clear and accessible system of care that provides evidence-based treatment for consumers residing in the community who are experiencing an eating disorder and their families/carers.

This is a multidisciplinary role and is open to Grade 4 Registered Mental Health Nurses and Grade 3 Occupational Therapists, Social Workers and Psychologists.

Your New Team

Your new role

Manage a small caseload relative to your EFT

We have excellent processes in place to train you in relevant evidenced based practice

Be part of your specific discipline group.

Support the team and other staff in their clinical decision making.

Demonstrate behaviours that support a recovery approach to care.

Actively lead in discipline specific and multidisciplinary team activities and meetings.

About you

At least 5 years of experience in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of severe mental illness and psychiatric disability.

Interest in developing skills in the provision of community treatment and recovery planning for consumers presenting with an eating disorder

Capacity to undertake alcohol and other drug screening, assessment, treatment planning and brief interventions with clients who have co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

Excellent organisational and time management skills.

Benefit of working with NorthWestern Mental Health

Waratah Clinic is set amidst vibrant Moonee Ponds and Puckle Street

We are a dynamic passionate multi-disciplinary team

We work hard and have a lot of fun

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





Interested?

If you are looking for a challenging role and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check.

Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement