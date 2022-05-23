Administration Officer, Parkville Campus

Orygen Specialist Program

Great opportunity for an admin superstar to join our team

To provide general administration, reception, switchboard and medical records services at a Community based Youth Mental Health Service

Full Time, Ongoing role based in Parkville

Orygen Specialist Program is looking for people with initiative, a commitment to excellence, analytical and problem solving skills, an ability to think conceptually as well as creatively, strong communication skills, and the capacity and aptitude to work in a collaborative and collegiate manner with other administrative staff and within a multidisciplinary team.

Your new team

Orygen Specialist Program (OSP), a program of NorthWestern Mental Health, provides specialist mental health services for young people aged 15 to 24 and focuses on providing early intervention to young people with severe and complex mental illness

Multidisciplinary teams deliver individually tailored services that comprise assessment and crisis intervention, case management, medication, psychotherapy, family support, inpatient care, group work, vocational support, educational assistance, and intensive outreach

Additional information is available at www.oyh.org.au

Your new role



Provide general administration, reception, front desk and medical records services at our Sunshine campus.

Deliver a professional and caring customer focussed service, often as the first point of contact and communication for patients, their families and visitors.

Assist with preparation and running of board meetings

Liaise with clinical and medical staff, as well as other hospital departments and health services

About you

You have highly developed customer service and interpersonal skills, as well as:

Relevant clerical and administrative skills

Concise written and verbal communication skills, including professional telephone manner

Relevant clerical experience and administrative skills, with demonstrated ability to prioritise, manage and respond flexibly to a variety of tasks

Demonstrable computer skills with all Microsoft programs, and ability to learn other computer database programs

Knowledge of medical terminology

Professional presentation and demeanour

Why work with us?

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Enjoy excellent work-life balance working in a supportive and collaborative team

Salary packaging, onsite car parking and, close to public transport.

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.