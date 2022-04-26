Triage Clinician and Senior Triage Clinician roles @ NWMH Triage

We are seeking enthusiastic and dedicated mental health clinicians from the following disciplines to join our team:

Registered Psychiatric Nurse, Grade 3 or 4

Social Worker, Grade 2 or 3

Occupational Therapist, Grade 2 or 3

Clinical / Neuro / Forensic Psychologist, Grade 2 or 3



Up to 1.8 EFT available (Full and part time options)

Fixed Term to June 30, 2023

New funding stream has seen the creation of these new roles.

About NWMH Triage:

NWMH Triage has been established for 11 years and is the largest mental health triage service in Victoria. We provide a single point of entry to NWMH and deliver a timely and consistent response to those requiring mental health service.

Our Triage Service is a crucial function at the interface between the community and mental health services. The service is accessible, comprehensive and responsive to the needs of service users, their carers, supporters and families.

NWMH Triage provides services for adult and aged persons programs, youth services after hours, Victoria Police Critical Incident Response Team and provides specialist COVID surge response services supporting the Victorian Quarantine Hub - Mickleham, Department of Premier and Cabinet and the Minister for Mental Health.

Your new role:

Undertake initial phone risks and mental state assessments and document as appropriate

Telephone screen referrals to the service by making succinct and appropriate assessment of the needs of the individual

Liaise with and provide information to community agencies, GPs families and carers

All contacts to the triage service are operated via the telephone and email system, located at Royal Park and is a 24-hours, 7 days a week service

About you:

Clinical experience in clinical mental health settings, with experience completing mental health assessments (please refer to the attached position descriptions for minimum years of experience requirements)

A commitment to providing high-level customer service with a consumer focused approach

Demonstrate the capacity for initiative and work appropriately with limited direction

A commitment to the Melbourne Way values; Leading with kindness, excellence together and people first.



Benefit of working with us:

We are a values-based organisation, a career with us is a rewarding experience offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement

Work alongside highly trained staff whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for all members of the community.

Comprehensive orientation to triage processes and technology

Local professional development program

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.

Interested?

If you are looking for an intellectually stimulating role that is at the forefront of mental health care and can demonstrate the above capabilities, connect with us.

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

Kirsty Barger (Manager) 0439 825 478

or

Alison Naughton (Team Leader) 0427 905 065

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.