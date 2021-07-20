Advertisement text

Senior Registered Psychiatric Nurse - Assisted Intensive Medication Service (AIMS) Clinician Inner West Area Mental Health Service Award winning program and supporting consumers in recovery

Permanent Position

Based primarily at Waratah Clinic – Moonee Ponds The purpose of this role is to provide day to day coordination and development of a range of interventions to improve medication adherence for IWAMHS consumers. The Senior AIMS clinician will provide clinical leadership, guidance, direction and support to the AIMS Enrolled Nursing staff, including supporting them with the EN Program which is an education and competency assessment package. Our service strives to create the best possible learning opportunities available to complement and support both emerging and existing expertise. Staff are required to actively participate in their own practice development by engaging in available learning opportunities within the service, as well as being committed to sharing their knowledge with their colleagues. About us The Inner West Area Mental Health Service offers a welcoming, collaborative and supportive work environment.

You will be part of the AIMS team and a clinical multidisciplinary community team.

We are a passionate group of people who love to work hard offering evidenced based services.

We specialise in providing consumers and carers with serious mental illness assessment, diagnosis and appropriate evidenced based treatment.

We are located in the midst of the lovely Puckle Street precinct surrounded by cafes, parks and public transport (trams, trains and buses).

You will help us achieve the highest standards of care and recovery for our consumers. About you: Ability to develop thoughtful, evidence based recovery plans with consumers and their supports.

Actively engage in discipline specific and multidisciplinary team activities and meetings.

Manage a reasonable caseload that allows you to do therapeutic work.

Undertake alcohol and other drug screening, assessment, treatment planning, brief interventions with clients who have co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.

You must have a qualification as a Registered Psychiatric Nurse RPN4 and established skills in the assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of severe mental illness and psychiatric disability.

You are experienced in providing leadership to Enrolled Nurses.

You have a sound knowledge of medication.

You are committed to developing your practice as a professional in clinical mental health.

Excellent organisation, communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in computer software use and information technology on the Microsoft Windows platform and ability to learn new programs and navigate databases. Our Commitment to you In return, you will be supported to undertake continuous professional development and enjoy the work that you do.

We have good processes and supports in place to help you organise your day and do it well.

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Work alongside highly trained staff whilst providing compassionate and supportive care for all members of the community. The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications. Interested? For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.