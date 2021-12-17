Advertisement text

Aboriginal Project Officer

Exciting position based in the Inner West metro and central Melbourne/Naarm area

Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Identified role

Join the growing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander workforce

Access to cultural support, professional development, supervision from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander colleagues

0.6EFT, fixed term 12 months The NorthWestern Mental Health Service (NWMH) – Royal Melbourne Hospital is committed to Social and Emotional Wellbeing (SEWB), trauma-informed, recovery-focussed mental health service delivery. This role will work closely with programs across the service to ensure that Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people experiencing mental health and psychosocial barriers to social and emotional wellbeing receive culturally appropriate services in a trauma-informed service. Your new role The role is designed to help embed the SEWB model and trauma informed practice into our mental health service delivery via projects and workforce development.

Involves building relationships with Aboriginal Community Controlled Organisations to promote and facilitate increased access to NorthWestern Mental Health and other mental health services, committee participation, and development of education and resources to increase staff cultural responsiveness.

A co-design process will be used to incorporate the SEWB principles across the continuum of care from entry to service, through to transition/exit.

The IWAMHS and RMH are actively engaged in building a workforce and support structure for Aboriginal Workforce, and this role will have close ties with the RMH AHLO and other Aboriginal Identified roles across NWMH and the RMH, as well as with the Projects and Service Development Lead. About you: You identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander background, and have experience with working with Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander communities.

You have knowledge and experience in project work, quality improvement, and/or service development in mental health or human services settings.

You have demonstrated understanding of the Social and Emotional Wellbeing model, and holistic healthcare.

You have excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to engage with consumers, carers, service delivery staff and service leaders. Benefits of working at the NorthWestern Mental Health We are a values based organisation, a career with us is a rewarding experience offering great prospects for career diversity and professional advancement

NorthWestern Mental Health boasts a sophisticated learning structure and we pride ourselves on supporting continuing professional development

Attractive salary and working conditions including annual and CPD leave, salary sacrifice

Comprehensive Health & Wellbeing Programs including; Staff Gym, staff health service, peer support program and Employee Assistance Programs The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Background, and will consider adjustments to support applicants. LGBTIQA+ identifying candidates are encouraged to apply. Interested? For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below. All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment and COVID-19 Vaccination prior to commencement.