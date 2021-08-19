Program Coordinator

Be part of a project team implementing a key reform in the Victorian Mental Health System

Multi-disciplinary role – Registered Mental Health Nurse, Psychologist, Occupational Therapist, Social Worker

Career progression opportunities to suit your professional development goals.

Your new team

Orygen Correctional Youth (CY) Hospital Outreach Post-suicidal Engagement (HOPE) Project Co-design and Implementation Team is a project team tasked with the development of this service. The service will provide a new and responsive access to care for young people who have attempted suicide, are experiencing suicidal ideation and/or self harm. The team consists of clinical and lived experience representation working together to lead the service design and implementation. The project team will be supported by a Project Control Group and a co design steering group helping to guide the process.

About your new role:

Participate in the construction and use of reporting tools that support the Orygen CY-HOPE co-design that track the progress and contribute to the final co-design Orygen CY-HOPE report.

Development of operation and orientation manuals that support the Orygen CY-HOPE staff to implement the co-designed model of care.

Review budget allocations and service planning to allocate resources effectively to ensure adequate workforce modelling and capital resourcing.

Develop workforce role descriptions and recruit in collaboration with the service implementation lead and Lead Consultant Psychiatrist.

Manage a reduced caseload of young people within the orygen HOPE service

Your Contribution

Comprehensive experience in clinical practice within the mental health field, including young people experiencing mental health disorders

Experience and expertise in providing case management

Ability to develop, implement and evaluate client-centred individual service plans, risk assessments and diagnostic formulations

Knowledge of the rationale and evidence for early intervention in mental illness

Our Commitment to you

The RMH is proud to be a workplace that champions diversity, inclusion and equality for our staff and our community. Our goal is for our people to feel safe, included and supported so that they can be at their best every single day. We encourage talented people from all backgrounds, abilities and identities to apply to our vacancies, and will consider adjustments to support such applications.





Interested?

For a confidential discussion please connect via the details below.

All appointments are made subject to a satisfactory Criminal History Record Check and a Working with Children Check. Successful applicants will be required to provide evidence of an immunisation assessment prior to commencement.